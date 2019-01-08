"Party Pooper" Arrested

(WFLA/NBC News) Call her the "Party Pooper."



A Florida substitute teacher is accused of sabotaging a child's birthday party by smearing human fecal matter on picnic tables and benches.



Sarasota County deputies say Heather Carpenter had a problem with the way the principal at Phillippi Shores Elementary School handled a complaint, so she decided to get back at her by ruining the principal's daughter's birthday party at a nearby park.



Michael Hutchinson witnessed the incident, and at first thought Carpenter was with park maintenance.



"Once I got over here, I could smell it instantly and I knew she was vandalizing it," he says. "You could see fecal matter on the ground, and just the smell of urine, it was really, you could really smell it."



