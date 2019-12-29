Workweek forecast for December 29

Weather
Clear

Amarillo

27°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
21°F Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

27°F Clear Feels like 16°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
20°F Mainly clear. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

25°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable.
20°F Mainly clear. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

26°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
17°F Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

29°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
23°F Mostly clear. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

29°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
23°F Mainly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sunny and cool to begin the week, with temperatures rising by New Year’s before the next front comes in.

