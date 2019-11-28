Wintry mess this Thanksgiving morning

Happy Thanksgiving folks! We’re starting off with cold and wet weather, with locations from New Mexico into the northern Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma Panhandle seeing snow, while a mix of freezing rain and sleet is hitting areas along Highway 60 and I-40. Our southeastern counties are just seeing rain. If you have to drive on slick surfaces this morning, please slow down and take extra time to get where you’re going. All this activity looks to thin out by midday as temperatures start to come up above freezing for the afternoon hours.



Tonight, we’ll get an increase in moisture so we won’t be so cold in the morning but Friday a few thundershowers will roll through in the afternoon as we heat up to the 50s and 60s.



As this system rolls away from us, the wind gets very strong for Saturday but Sunday will be calmer and warmer and that nice weather continues into next week.



Be careful when driving today and stay warm friends.



Meteorologist Chris Martin