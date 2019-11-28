Wintry mess this Thanksgiving morning

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Overcast

Amarillo

31°F Overcast Feels like 22°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
32°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Dumas

30°F Overcast Feels like 22°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
31°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Hereford

33°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
34°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Dalhart

29°F Overcast Feels like 21°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
32°F Overcast. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

32°F Overcast Feels like 23°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
32°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Pampa

33°F Overcast Feels like 29°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
32°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Happy Thanksgiving folks! We’re starting off with cold and wet weather, with locations from New Mexico into the northern Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma Panhandle seeing snow, while a mix of freezing rain and sleet is hitting areas along Highway 60 and I-40. Our southeastern counties are just seeing rain. If you have to drive on slick surfaces this morning, please slow down and take extra time to get where you’re going. All this activity looks to thin out by midday as temperatures start to come up above freezing for the afternoon hours.

Tonight, we’ll get an increase in moisture so we won’t be so cold in the morning but Friday a few thundershowers will roll through in the afternoon as we heat up to the 50s and 60s.

As this system rolls away from us, the wind gets very strong for Saturday but Sunday will be calmer and warmer and that nice weather continues into next week.

Be careful when driving today and stay warm friends.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss