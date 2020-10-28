Winter weather still hanging on

Overcast

Amarillo

27°F Overcast Feels like 18°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.
Wind
23 mph NNW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Dumas

28°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 28°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow along with windy conditions this evening. Snow will mix with and change to freezing rain and rain late. Low 29F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
Wind
20 mph N
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

31°F Overcast Feels like 24°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy. Snow this evening will give way to rain showers late. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Wind
21 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

28°F Overcast Feels like 17°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy...cloudy with rain and snow early changing to rain showers late. Low 31F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snowfall around one inch.
Wind
22 mph N
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

31°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy. Snow this evening will mix with rain at times late. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 8 to 12 inches of snow expected.
Wind
21 mph NNW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

31°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy. Snow this evening will give way to a mixture of rain and wet snow late. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.
Wind
20 mph NNW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Wednesday morning folks. We’re not done with the wintry mix of precipitation just yet as the upper-level low is moving over us. During the day, we’ll see freezing rain or sleet mainly for our eastern counties, while snow is more likely for the western parts of the Texas Panhandle and eastern New Mexico. The roads will still be slick, especially side streets, bridges and overpasses, even with the road crews working on them, so don’t get overconfident when driving. Take extra time to get to where you’re going and drive to the conditions in front of you. Make sure to bundle up in extra layers and cover your extremities. Temperatures will rise to the 30s today as precipitation continues. The heaviest snow looks to fall over our western counties throughout the day and tonight where some spots could see over half a foot while less than 6 inches is more likely for the rest of the area.

Some precipitation will continue on tonight, but will be heading out Thursday morning as the wind gets strong again. We’ll heat up to the 40s and 50s tomorrow afternoon, which will help melt some of the snow.

Expect more sunshine on Friday as the sky clears out quite a bit and temperatures rise to the 50s and 60s and we’ll stay pretty pleasant for Halloween weekend.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

