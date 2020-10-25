Winter weather on tap

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Overcast

Amarillo

34°F Overcast Feels like 24°
Wind
16 mph NE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A wintry mix of precipitation. Becoming windier as the night progresses. Low 22F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. About one inch of snow and ice expected. Higher wind gusts possible.
22°F A wintry mix of precipitation. Becoming windier as the night progresses. Low 22F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. About one inch of snow and ice expected. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Dumas

31°F Overcast Feels like 24°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with some snow showers this evening. A steady snow likely after midnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 18F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
18°F Cloudy with some snow showers this evening. A steady snow likely after midnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 18F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Wind
16 mph NE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

36°F Overcast Feels like 26°
Wind
17 mph ENE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some freezing drizzle early. Then a mix of wintry precipitation overnight. Low 23F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
23°F Some freezing drizzle early. Then a mix of wintry precipitation overnight. Low 23F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

32°F Overcast Feels like 21°
Wind
16 mph NE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening evolving to a steady snow after midnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 19F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
19°F Windy with snow showers this evening evolving to a steady snow after midnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 19F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Wind
22 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

32°F Overcast Feels like 20°
Wind
20 mph NE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.
20°F Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.
Wind
19 mph NNE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

34°F Overcast Feels like 24°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of mixed winter precipitation. Low 22F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected. Higher wind gusts possible.
22°F Periods of mixed winter precipitation. Low 22F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph NE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Sunday evening, we’ve had a cold day with temps in the 30’s with wind chill factors in the 20’s and 30’s. We’ve dealt with some patchy drizzle throughout the day as well. Tonight we’ll be dealing with light snow to our northern counties and a freezing rain/sleet mix for the city as well as light rain south of Amarillo. Tomorrow we’ll be dealing with a light wintry mix throughout the day as precipitation becomes more consistent as well as the warm nose becoming weaker and weaker, precip will turn over to snow in our overnight hours going into Tuesday. Highs only in the teens and 20’s. Tuesday we’ll be dealing with a snow/sleet mix throughout the day going into our evening hours into Wednesday as all activity should taper off as light rain. Highs for Tuesday/Wednesday in the 20’s and 30’s. Wind chill factors for all days in the 20’s, teens and single digits. Thursday we’ll finally clear up warming up only into the 30’s. Stay warm and have a great week!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss