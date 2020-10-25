Winter weather on tap

Good Sunday evening, we’ve had a cold day with temps in the 30’s with wind chill factors in the 20’s and 30’s. We’ve dealt with some patchy drizzle throughout the day as well. Tonight we’ll be dealing with light snow to our northern counties and a freezing rain/sleet mix for the city as well as light rain south of Amarillo. Tomorrow we’ll be dealing with a light wintry mix throughout the day as precipitation becomes more consistent as well as the warm nose becoming weaker and weaker, precip will turn over to snow in our overnight hours going into Tuesday. Highs only in the teens and 20’s. Tuesday we’ll be dealing with a snow/sleet mix throughout the day going into our evening hours into Wednesday as all activity should taper off as light rain. Highs for Tuesday/Wednesday in the 20’s and 30’s. Wind chill factors for all days in the 20’s, teens and single digits. Thursday we’ll finally clear up warming up only into the 30’s. Stay warm and have a great week!