Good Sunday evening, we’ve had a cold day with temps in the 30’s with wind chill factors in the 20’s and 30’s. We’ve dealt with some patchy drizzle throughout the day as well. Tonight we’ll be dealing with light snow to our northern counties and a freezing rain/sleet mix for the city as well as light rain south of Amarillo. Tomorrow we’ll be dealing with a light wintry mix throughout the day as precipitation becomes more consistent as well as the warm nose becoming weaker and weaker, precip will turn over to snow in our overnight hours going into Tuesday. Highs only in the teens and 20’s. Tuesday we’ll be dealing with a snow/sleet mix throughout the day going into our evening hours into Wednesday as all activity should taper off as light rain. Highs for Tuesday/Wednesday in the 20’s and 30’s. Wind chill factors for all days in the 20’s, teens and single digits. Thursday we’ll finally clear up warming up only into the 30’s. Stay warm and have a great week!
Winter weather on tap
Amarillo34°F Overcast Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 16 mph NE
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
22°F A wintry mix of precipitation. Becoming windier as the night progresses. Low 22F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. About one inch of snow and ice expected. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 20 mph NE
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas31°F Overcast Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 7 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
18°F Cloudy with some snow showers this evening. A steady snow likely after midnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 18F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
- Wind
- 16 mph NE
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford36°F Overcast Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 17 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
23°F Some freezing drizzle early. Then a mix of wintry precipitation overnight. Low 23F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 17 mph NE
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart32°F Overcast Feels like 21°
- Wind
- 16 mph NE
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
19°F Windy with snow showers this evening evolving to a steady snow after midnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 19F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
- Wind
- 22 mph NE
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton32°F Overcast Feels like 20°
- Wind
- 20 mph NE
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
20°F Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.
- Wind
- 19 mph NNE
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa34°F Overcast Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 15 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
22°F Periods of mixed winter precipitation. Low 22F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 19 mph NE
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous