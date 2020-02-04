Good Tuesday morning. We’ve made it back to winter weather, and it’s frigid and breezy outdoors, with no relief later on in the day. Light snow or flurries will be seen off and on as temperatures stay in the 20s for most of us, though the southeastern Texas Panhandle will barely warm above freezing, so bundle up.
Today’s snow will be pretty minor, but another round moves over the South Plains and Rolling Plains tonight into tomorrow morning with bigger impacts. Snow showers for our southern counties won’t end until the afternoon, and right now, we’re looking at 2 to 5 inches of accumulation, with a few isolated spots getting half a foot or slightly more. Extra caution and slower speeds will be needed if you’re driving through snow tonight and tomorrow. Also, the wind chill for all of our area drops to the single digits or even several degrees below zero so dress appropriately and cover your extremities.
Sunny and milder weather arrives for Thursday and continues into this weekend with highs getting into the 40s, 50s, and 60s.
Stay warm and stay safe!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Winter weather is here again
Amarillo25°F Overcast Feels like 12°
- Wind
- 17 mph N
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph N
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas22°F Overcast Feels like 7°
- Wind
- 22 mph N
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford27°F Overcast Feels like 15°
- Wind
- 16 mph NE
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph NNE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart22°F Overcast Feels like 7°
- Wind
- 20 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton25°F Overcast Feels like 11°
- Wind
- 21 mph N
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph N
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa27°F Overcast Feels like 15°
- Wind
- 15 mph N
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph N
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
