Winter weather is here again

Overcast

Amarillo

25°F Overcast Feels like 12°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
16°F Cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Good Tuesday morning. We’ve made it back to winter weather, and it’s frigid and breezy outdoors, with no relief later on in the day. Light snow or flurries will be seen off and on as temperatures stay in the 20s for most of us, though the southeastern Texas Panhandle will barely warm above freezing, so bundle up.

Today’s snow will be pretty minor, but another round moves over the South Plains and Rolling Plains tonight into tomorrow morning with bigger impacts. Snow showers for our southern counties won’t end until the afternoon, and right now, we’re looking at 2 to 5 inches of accumulation, with a few isolated spots getting half a foot or slightly more. Extra caution and slower speeds will be needed if you’re driving through snow tonight and tomorrow. Also, the wind chill for all of our area drops to the single digits or even several degrees below zero so dress appropriately and cover your extremities.

Sunny and milder weather arrives for Thursday and continues into this weekend with highs getting into the 40s, 50s, and 60s.

Stay warm and stay safe!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

