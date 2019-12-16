Closings and Delays
Winter weather is back

Weather

Hello folks and good Monday morning. It’s cold and cloudy, and some of us have seen some wintry precipitation, and this will continue through the morning hours today. Most of the snow has been limited to our northern counties, though we have seen flurries here in town. Drive with extra caution if you have to drive on snow. Generally, the snow will end close to noon and then clouds will start breaking up after that point as we only see temperatures reach the 30s and low 40s so stay bundled up. The wind continues from the north, getting a bit stronger as the sky clears out.

Tuesday starts out calm and even more frigid, with single digit wind chills but we’ll have more sunshine for the rest of the day as temperatures improve to the mid 40s.

We’re up to the 50s and 60s for the rest of the week along with dry weather.

Keep warm friends!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

