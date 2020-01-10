Winter weather is back tonight

Clear

Amarillo

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening. Partly cloudy later. Low 18F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
18°F Windy with snow showers this evening. Partly cloudy later. Low 18F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
26 mph N
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dumas

34°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening. Partly cloudy later. Low 16F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
16°F Windy with snow showers this evening. Partly cloudy later. Low 16F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
24 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Hereford

32°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening. Winds diminishing later. Low 19F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
19°F Windy with snow showers this evening. Winds diminishing later. Low 19F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
23 mph N
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Broken Clouds

Dalhart

37°F Broken Clouds Feels like 33°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening. Becoming mostly clear later. Low 14F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
14°F Windy with snow showers this evening. Becoming mostly clear later. Low 14F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
24 mph N
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Broken Clouds

Perryton

35°F Broken Clouds Feels like 35°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening. Partly cloudy later. Low near 15F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
15°F Windy with snow showers this evening. Partly cloudy later. Low near 15F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
24 mph N
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Pampa

40°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening. Partly cloudy later. Low 18F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
18°F Windy with snow showers this evening. Partly cloudy later. Low 18F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
24 mph N
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Good Friday morning folks. Clouds are spreading over the Panhandles with an upper-level low that is moving in, and a cold front arrives in the afternoon with more intense winds. We’re starting out with temperatures down to the 30s and 40s and we’ll even see a few spots in the 50s by noon, but the front hits after 12 pm bringing those readings down pretty quick. We’ll start to see rain develop before switching to snow after 4 pm, which will occur first for our northwestern counties. Tonight’s winds will be howling, running at 20 to 40 mph so blowing snow and low visibility will be a concern, along with slick spots on the roads so use extra caution if you are driving overnight. From I-40 to the south, we could see a dusting to an inch of snow, while our northern counties have a better chance at getting up to 2 inches.

Saturday morning, we’re waking up to wind chills in the single digits, with some spots below zero. The afternoon brings temperatures back to the 40s and 50s with breezy but weaker winds.

Sunday is looking more mild as we continue on a warming trend, and we’ll get to the 60s by Monday.

Stay warm and be careful on the roads tonight.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

