Good Friday morning folks. Clouds are spreading over the Panhandles with an upper-level low that is moving in, and a cold front arrives in the afternoon with more intense winds. We’re starting out with temperatures down to the 30s and 40s and we’ll even see a few spots in the 50s by noon, but the front hits after 12 pm bringing those readings down pretty quick. We’ll start to see rain develop before switching to snow after 4 pm, which will occur first for our northwestern counties. Tonight’s winds will be howling, running at 20 to 40 mph so blowing snow and low visibility will be a concern, along with slick spots on the roads so use extra caution if you are driving overnight. From I-40 to the south, we could see a dusting to an inch of snow, while our northern counties have a better chance at getting up to 2 inches.
Saturday morning, we’re waking up to wind chills in the single digits, with some spots below zero. The afternoon brings temperatures back to the 40s and 50s with breezy but weaker winds.
Sunday is looking more mild as we continue on a warming trend, and we’ll get to the 60s by Monday.
Stay warm and be careful on the roads tonight.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Winter weather is back tonight
