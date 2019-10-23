Winter weather expected across parts of the High Plains tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Fall may have just started, but it looks like the High Plains may see our first snowfall tomorrow. 

Tracking Windy, Wintry Weather…

Posted by Chief Meteorologist John Harris on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

By this evening, a cold front will come through with north winds increasing upwards of 15mph to 30 mph after midnight. These winds will bring in colder weather for tomorrow, with highs only in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s.

To accompany this, we will have an overcast sky with scattered rain showers, and possibly some snow mixing in from time to time. If the atmosphere turns cold enough, the rain will change over to all snow with possible accumulations. As of this writing, slushy snow could accumulate on bridges, overpasses, and elevated roadways, where any snow bands develop.

The wintry conditions should be winding down by tomorrow night with a clearing sky early Friday morning. Temperatures for Friday will hover in the 40s and 50s, followed by the 50s and 60s over the weekend.

If you encounter wintry travel, slow way down, and put extra distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you. Poor visibility can be expected, due to the blowing snow.

We will keep you up to date here on MyHighPlains.com, as well as on-air.

Don’t forget to download the KAMR Local 4 Weather App for the latest.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

