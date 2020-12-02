Winter weather continues for today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Overcast and windy conditions are greeting us today as a cold front plows south across the Panhandles.

Aloft, we have a couple of disturbances moving overhead, lifting the atmosphere and producing pockets of flurries or light snow. Low-level moisture is scant for our southwestern counties, so any amounts of snow should stay minimal.

As of this writing, Amarillo and points southwest, should receive an inch or less.

It’s a different story for our east and northeast counties where accumulations could become significant with amounts ranging from a few to several inches. Strong north winds of 20 to 40 mph, will add to the misery with blowing and drifting snow. Needless to say, traveling across our eastern zones will become very treacherous overtime.

Please be extremely cautious, and slow way down, if traveling in wintry weather!

Regarding temperatures, with the blustery north winds, highs today could hold steady, just above freezing, in the mid to upper 30’s. Wind chills, however, will make the air feel much colder than 32. Bundle up in layers, if venturing outside.

Tomorrow looks to continue unseasonably cold with partly cloudy conditions returning during the afternoon, and highs only in the 30’s. Friday should return to sunshine with temperatures back in the 40’s, followed by the upper 50’s and low 60’s over the weekend.