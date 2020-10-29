Winter weather coming to an end

Good morning folks. The mixture of freezing rain, sleet, and snow is coming to an end, and we even had a switchover to rain for many locations as this system is on the way out. The sky clears up as we get past sunrise, but you will still want to be cautious on the roads, especially in areas where we’ve seen more snow. Don’t get into a hurry, but conditions are already improving. We’ll heat up from lows around freezing with breezy winds, to afternoon temperatures in the 40s as sunshine returns. The wind will be much weaker later, as well.



Tonight, we’ll freeze again, so you can expect slick spots on the roads tomorrow morning but we’ll see highs in the 50s and 60s for Thursday, continuing to melt snow.



Halloween continues this trend with highs closer to 70 before a brief and minor cool-down on Sunday.



Use caution out there and stay warm.



Meteorologist Chris Martin