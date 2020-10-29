Winter weather coming to an end

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

36°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
18 mph NNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Dumas

36°F Feels like 23°
Wind
30 mph NNW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

38°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
23 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Mainly clear. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

38°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
17 mph NNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

37°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

36°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good morning folks. The mixture of freezing rain, sleet, and snow is coming to an end, and we even had a switchover to rain for many locations as this system is on the way out. The sky clears up as we get past sunrise, but you will still want to be cautious on the roads, especially in areas where we’ve seen more snow. Don’t get into a hurry, but conditions are already improving. We’ll heat up from lows around freezing with breezy winds, to afternoon temperatures in the 40s as sunshine returns. The wind will be much weaker later, as well.

Tonight, we’ll freeze again, so you can expect slick spots on the roads tomorrow morning but we’ll see highs in the 50s and 60s for Thursday, continuing to melt snow.

Halloween continues this trend with highs closer to 70 before a brief and minor cool-down on Sunday.

Use caution out there and stay warm.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss