Winter storm conditions ahead

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Overcast

Amarillo

34°F Overcast Feels like 21°
Wind
28 mph N
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening becoming more scattered later. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
25°F Windy with snow showers this evening becoming more scattered later. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
22 mph NNW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dumas

30°F Overcast Feels like 15°
Wind
31 mph NNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with scattered snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 22F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
22°F Cloudy and windy with scattered snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 22F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Wind
21 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

33°F Overcast Feels like 21°
Wind
21 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph.
25°F Mostly cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Dalhart

30°F Broken Clouds Feels like 15°
Wind
28 mph N
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Decreasing cloudiness and windy. Low 23F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
23°F Decreasing cloudiness and windy. Low 23F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
23 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

34°F Overcast Feels like 22°
Wind
24 mph N
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 24F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
24°F Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 24F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

35°F Overcast Feels like 22°
Wind
26 mph N
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Quite windy early. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
25°F Occasional snow showers. Quite windy early. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Wind
20 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Wednesday morning, we’ve had windy conditions overnight and lows in the 20’s and 30’s and highs won’t get much higher from there. We’ll be dealing with scattered flurries in our early morning hours before snow becomes more constant and impactful this evening.

We’ll have a winter weather advisory for the Oklahoma panhandle and some of our northeastern counties with the greatest accumulations to the north. This storm will become more organized this evening with most precip falling during the evening/overnight hours. Thursday clouds will clear out leaving for a clear evening with highs still on the cold side in the 30’s along with breezy conditions.

Friday we’ll warm up into the upper 40’s with mostly sunny conditions and winds tapering off. The remainder of the next 7 days look fairly pleasant and warmer than average. Stay warm!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss