Winter storm conditions ahead

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 24F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Cloudy and windy with scattered snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 22F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%.

Windy with snow showers this evening becoming more scattered later. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Good Wednesday morning, we’ve had windy conditions overnight and lows in the 20’s and 30’s and highs won’t get much higher from there. We’ll be dealing with scattered flurries in our early morning hours before snow becomes more constant and impactful this evening.

We’ll have a winter weather advisory for the Oklahoma panhandle and some of our northeastern counties with the greatest accumulations to the north. This storm will become more organized this evening with most precip falling during the evening/overnight hours. Thursday clouds will clear out leaving for a clear evening with highs still on the cold side in the 30’s along with breezy conditions.

Friday we’ll warm up into the upper 40’s with mostly sunny conditions and winds tapering off. The remainder of the next 7 days look fairly pleasant and warmer than average. Stay warm!