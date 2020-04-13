Winter comes back in April

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Overcast

Amarillo

28°F Overcast Feels like 18°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
27°F Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
13 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Dumas

26°F Broken Clouds Feels like 16°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.
25°F Occasional snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

31°F Overcast Feels like 21°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
26°F Rain and snow showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

25°F Overcast Feels like 14°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Intermittent snow or snow showers becoming steadier late. Low near 25F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.
25°F Intermittent snow or snow showers becoming steadier late. Low near 25F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.
Wind
13 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

27°F Overcast Feels like 27°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers or flurries. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.
27°F Variable clouds with snow showers or flurries. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

29°F Overcast Feels like 18°
Wind
14 mph NE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
28°F Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Hello folks and good Monday morning. Easter Sunday brought in much colder winds than we’re used to in April, and that cold snap continues today. We’re starting off with flurries in the Panhandles and temperatures dropping to the 20s and low 30s. Don’t let your pets outside for very long this morning and bring in your sensitive vegetation. This afternoon, we’ll only warm up to the 30s and 40s so make sure to stay bundled up. A mixture of rain and snow showers will be seen for the latter part of the day, lingering into Tuesday morning.

Once the snow has ended after sunrise tomorrow, we’ll see accumulations between half an inch and 2 to 3 inches, with the heavier amounts over our northern counties. Tuesday, we’ll see highs again around 40.

Wednesday brings more sunshine as we heat up to the 60s again and the rest of the week will continue closer to average. This weekend, temperatures get to the 70s with a chance for rain.

Stay warm and have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss