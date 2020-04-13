Winter comes back in April

Hello folks and good Monday morning. Easter Sunday brought in much colder winds than we’re used to in April, and that cold snap continues today. We’re starting off with flurries in the Panhandles and temperatures dropping to the 20s and low 30s. Don’t let your pets outside for very long this morning and bring in your sensitive vegetation. This afternoon, we’ll only warm up to the 30s and 40s so make sure to stay bundled up. A mixture of rain and snow showers will be seen for the latter part of the day, lingering into Tuesday morning.



Once the snow has ended after sunrise tomorrow, we’ll see accumulations between half an inch and 2 to 3 inches, with the heavier amounts over our northern counties. Tuesday, we’ll see highs again around 40.



Wednesday brings more sunshine as we heat up to the 60s again and the rest of the week will continue closer to average. This weekend, temperatures get to the 70s with a chance for rain.



Stay warm and have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin