Windy weather to follow rain/snow

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

28°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

28°F A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Mostly cloudy skies. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

30°F Mostly cloudy skies. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Good Saturday evening, we’ve been tracking this storm system bringing some accumulating snow for some folks to our west and even for us in Amarillo. Temps haven’t dropped below freezing with has aided in fast melting as well. Light rain and possibly light snow showers will continue this evening as it exits later tonight.

Sunday morning we’ll be on the cold side with lows in the 20’s and 30’s so some slick spots are possible tomorrow morning. We’ll warm up into the 40’s and 50’s with windy conditions throughout the day.

Monday will be much more pleasant with wind backing off and highs closer to seasonal mid 50’s along with clear conditions. We’ll continue this trend until the next cool down on Wednesday. Stay warm!