Windy weather to follow rain/snow

Overcast

Amarillo

35°F Overcast Feels like 30°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F Mostly cloudy skies. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Dumas

34°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
28°F A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

35°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
28°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

34°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

34°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Snow may mix in. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
32°F Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Snow may mix in. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Pampa

35°F Broken Clouds Feels like 29°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Snow may mix in. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
32°F Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Snow may mix in. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Saturday evening, we’ve been tracking this storm system bringing some accumulating snow for some folks to our west and even for us in Amarillo. Temps haven’t dropped below freezing with has aided in fast melting as well. Light rain and possibly light snow showers will continue this evening as it exits later tonight.

Sunday morning we’ll be on the cold side with lows in the 20’s and 30’s so some slick spots are possible tomorrow morning. We’ll warm up into the 40’s and 50’s with windy conditions throughout the day.

Monday will be much more pleasant with wind backing off and highs closer to seasonal mid 50’s along with clear conditions. We’ll continue this trend until the next cool down on Wednesday. Stay warm!

