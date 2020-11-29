Windy weather to follow rain/snow

Good Saturday evening, we’ve been tracking this storm system bringing some accumulating snow for some folks to our west and even for us in Amarillo. Temps haven’t dropped below freezing with has aided in fast melting as well. Light rain and possibly light snow showers will continue this evening as it exits later tonight.
Sunday morning we’ll be on the cold side with lows in the 20’s and 30’s so some slick spots are possible tomorrow morning. We’ll warm up into the 40’s and 50’s with windy conditions throughout the day.
Monday will be much more pleasant with wind backing off and highs closer to seasonal mid 50’s along with clear conditions. We’ll continue this trend until the next cool down on Wednesday. Stay warm!