Windy conditions to continue

Good Sunday evening, we’ve had a mild day with highs in the 70’s but now we’re tracking some storms this evening and possibly some rain for Amarillo. We’ll have a cold front move in later on Monday.
Monday we’ll have another chance for showers for our far eastern counties and highs in the 70’s again and upper 60’s. While temps drop behind the cold front, a much colder start on Tuesday morning.
The remainder of the week we’ll remain in the 60’s with a chance for rain for our Southeastern counties towards the later half of the week. Have a great week!