Windy conditions to continue

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Scattered Clouds

Amarillo

72°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
22 mph SSE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy...scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
54°F Windy...scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Dumas

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Low 52F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
52°F Rain showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Low 52F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Hereford

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
32 mph SW
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
52°F A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 48F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
48°F Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 48F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Perryton

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
25 mph SSE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy...scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 56F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
56°F Windy...scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 56F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
23 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Pampa

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
20 mph SE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
57°F Partly cloudy and windy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
24 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Good Sunday evening, we’ve had a mild day with highs in the 70’s but now we’re tracking some storms this evening and possibly some rain for Amarillo. We’ll have a cold front move in later on Monday.

Monday we’ll have another chance for showers for our far eastern counties and highs in the 70’s again and upper 60’s. While temps drop behind the cold front, a much colder start on Tuesday morning.

The remainder of the week we’ll remain in the 60’s with a chance for rain for our Southeastern counties towards the later half of the week. Have a great week!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss