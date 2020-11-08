Windy conditions to continue

Partly cloudy and windy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Windy...scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 56F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 48F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Rain showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Low 52F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Windy...scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Good Sunday evening, we’ve had a mild day with highs in the 70’s but now we’re tracking some storms this evening and possibly some rain for Amarillo. We’ll have a cold front move in later on Monday.

Monday we’ll have another chance for showers for our far eastern counties and highs in the 70’s again and upper 60’s. While temps drop behind the cold front, a much colder start on Tuesday morning.

The remainder of the week we’ll remain in the 60’s with a chance for rain for our Southeastern counties towards the later half of the week. Have a great week!