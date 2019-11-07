Good Thursday morning folks. We’re dealing with a light mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow around the Panhandles and slick conditions will be possible as the morning continues. Drive to the conditions ahead of you, and take extra time to get to school and work. Elevated road surfaces, such as overpasses and bridges, have a better chance at becoming slick, so don’t get into a hurry on your commute. It’s also a windy morning, and frigid. The precipitation looks to end after midday but we’ll stay chilly with highs in the 30s and low 40s. Our northern counties could see some sunshine later on today.
Friday morning brings us back below freezing but the sky will clear out and allow for temperatures to get back to the 50s and low 60s. We’re in the 70s again by Saturday but another big cool-down is in store going into next week.
Be careful when driving today and stay warm.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Windy, cold, with a wintry mix
