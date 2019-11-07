Windy, cold, with a wintry mix

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Overcast

Amarillo

27°F Overcast Feels like 13°
Wind
21 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Dumas

26°F Overcast Feels like 15°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

30°F Overcast Feels like 17°
Wind
21 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

29°F Overcast Feels like 16°
Wind
20 mph N
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 25F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 25F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

29°F Overcast Feels like 17°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Mainly clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

29°F Overcast Feels like 17°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Thursday morning folks. We’re dealing with a light mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow around the Panhandles and slick conditions will be possible as the morning continues. Drive to the conditions ahead of you, and take extra time to get to school and work. Elevated road surfaces, such as overpasses and bridges, have a better chance at becoming slick, so don’t get into a hurry on your commute. It’s also a windy morning, and frigid. The precipitation looks to end after midday but we’ll stay chilly with highs in the 30s and low 40s. Our northern counties could see some sunshine later on today.

Friday morning brings us back below freezing but the sky will clear out and allow for temperatures to get back to the 50s and low 60s. We’re in the 70s again by Saturday but another big cool-down is in store going into next week.

Be careful when driving today and stay warm.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss