Windy, chilly winds to start our Friday

Hello and good Friday morning everyone. The severe weather threat has come down but instead, we’re dealing with chilly, intense winds after the latest cold front. Winds will be gusting to 40 or 50 mph this morning with clouds moving in as we get closer to sunrise. You’ll want a jacket or coat before heading out, with wind chills down to the 30s. Conditions calm down considerably after 12 pm and we’ll see more sunshine as temperatures rise only to the 60s and low 70s, ending this week on an unseasonably cool note.



Saturday morning starts off with lows in the 30s, but above freezing. It’ll be a pretty nice and comfortable afternoon with highs in the 70s.



Mother’s Day looks to be about the same, but we’ll see storms move in late that evening. Rain continues into Monday with scattered showers. That afternoon stays cool with highs around 60.



Have a great weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin