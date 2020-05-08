Windy, chilly winds to start our Friday

Clear

Amarillo

46°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
24 mph N
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
40°F Mainly clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Dumas

44°F Broken Clouds Feels like 33°
Wind
38 mph N
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

47°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Dalhart

46°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 36°
Wind
33 mph N
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

44°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
30 mph N
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Pampa

47°F Broken Clouds Feels like 39°
Wind
24 mph N
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
40°F Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Hello and good Friday morning everyone. The severe weather threat has come down but instead, we’re dealing with chilly, intense winds after the latest cold front. Winds will be gusting to 40 or 50 mph this morning with clouds moving in as we get closer to sunrise. You’ll want a jacket or coat before heading out, with wind chills down to the 30s. Conditions calm down considerably after 12 pm and we’ll see more sunshine as temperatures rise only to the 60s and low 70s, ending this week on an unseasonably cool note.

Saturday morning starts off with lows in the 30s, but above freezing. It’ll be a pretty nice and comfortable afternoon with highs in the 70s.

Mother’s Day looks to be about the same, but we’ll see storms move in late that evening. Rain continues into Monday with scattered showers. That afternoon stays cool with highs around 60.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

