Windy and warm start of the week

Howdy friends and good Monday morning. Jackets will be needed at the outset, but we’ll get warmer weather this afternoon. Unfortunately, it comes at the cost of much stronger winds and the threat for wildfires. Winds will be blasting us at 15 to 30 mph with gust up around 45 at times, and they’ll be even more intense in New Mexico. Avoid outdoor burning or any activity that may start a fire. Temperatures top out in the 60s and a few 70s.



Tomorrow’s winds won’t quite be so intense as we continue on with highs in the 60s under a mostly sunny sky. The next cold front hits Wednesday with more cloud cover but still dry conditions.



A round of rain showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two come Thursday night after daytime temperatures in the chilly 40s. Some of the rain continues into Friday morning before we warm back up to the 60s with southwest winds.



Stay out of the wind if you can and keep up to date on any grass fires we may have on myhighplains.com.



Meteorologist Chris Martin