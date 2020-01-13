Windy and warm start of the week

Clear

Amarillo

27°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
34°F A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

29°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

29°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

24°F Clear Feels like 13°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
25°F A clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

29°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

34°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Howdy friends and good Monday morning. Jackets will be needed at the outset, but we’ll get warmer weather this afternoon. Unfortunately, it comes at the cost of much stronger winds and the threat for wildfires. Winds will be blasting us at 15 to 30 mph with gust up around 45 at times, and they’ll be even more intense in New Mexico. Avoid outdoor burning or any activity that may start a fire. Temperatures top out in the 60s and a few 70s.

Tomorrow’s winds won’t quite be so intense as we continue on with highs in the 60s under a mostly sunny sky. The next cold front hits Wednesday with more cloud cover but still dry conditions.

A round of rain showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two come Thursday night after daytime temperatures in the chilly 40s. Some of the rain continues into Friday morning before we warm back up to the 60s with southwest winds.

Stay out of the wind if you can and keep up to date on any grass fires we may have on myhighplains.com.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

