Windy and a bit cooler but a nice weekend ahead

Clear

Amarillo

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 40F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
23 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 40F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
20 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 40F. NNE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
17 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 39F. NNE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
20 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 40F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
18 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

50°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 43F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
22 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Friday morning friends. We’re looking to finish off this week a bit cooler than April averages and windy, after the latest cold front has passed on through. The wind comes from the northwest today at 15 to 30 mph, getting the strongest in the afternoon when we only heat up to the 60s and 70s. Once more, we could have enough energy for a few pop-up showers for our northern counties but we won’t see any significant rain or severe weather.

Saturday looks to be about as cool with highs near 70 but the wind backs off quite a bit, making for a lovely first half of the weekend. The chance for rain stays about as slim.

Temperatures get a boost on Sunday, back to the low 80s with breezy winds returning and we’ll be closer to 90s for Monday with a slightly better chance at storms for a few spots in the southeastern Texas Panhandle.

Enjoy your weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

