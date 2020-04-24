Windy and a bit cooler but a nice weekend ahead

Good Friday morning friends. We’re looking to finish off this week a bit cooler than April averages and windy, after the latest cold front has passed on through. The wind comes from the northwest today at 15 to 30 mph, getting the strongest in the afternoon when we only heat up to the 60s and 70s. Once more, we could have enough energy for a few pop-up showers for our northern counties but we won’t see any significant rain or severe weather.



Saturday looks to be about as cool with highs near 70 but the wind backs off quite a bit, making for a lovely first half of the weekend. The chance for rain stays about as slim.



Temperatures get a boost on Sunday, back to the low 80s with breezy winds returning and we’ll be closer to 90s for Monday with a slightly better chance at storms for a few spots in the southeastern Texas Panhandle.



Enjoy your weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin