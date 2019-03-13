Wind Blows Roof Off Amazon Fulfillment Center in Dallas

Powerful winds from an early morning storm ripped the roof off of an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Texas this morning.

It happened as a line of severe storms moved through North Texas between 4 and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Video taken outside the warehouse in Dallas shows the moment the roof of the building tears off and lands several feet away.

You can then see the sheets of metal and debris wrapped around parked cars outside the building.

Up to 78 miles per hour winds were recorded near the warehouse at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport around the time of the incident.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

