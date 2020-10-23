Wild weather for the rest of October

Overcast

Amarillo

37°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
26 mph N
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Dumas

33°F Overcast Feels like 19°
Wind
26 mph N
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Hereford

38°F Overcast Feels like 27°
Wind
26 mph NNE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

33°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
22 mph N
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

35°F Overcast Feels like 24°
Wind
22 mph N
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Pampa

38°F Overcast Feels like 29°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Friday morning folks. It’s cold and windy starting out, with lows in the 20s and 30s. Don’t let your pets outside for too long and make sure to bring in your sensitive vegetation if you haven’t already done so. The wind will continue about as strong, around 20 to 30 mph, for much of the morning before weakening in the afternoon. The clouds clear out later in the day as we heat up to highs in the 40s and 50s. You’ll want a coat early on and maybe a jacket in the afternoon.

Saturday, more locations will get down to or below freezing but the wind won’t be so strong. The wind gets brisk during the day time as we bounce back to the 60s and 70s.

Sunday morning looks to be warmer than Sunday afternoon as an even stronger front blows in, with day time temperatures dropping to the 40s but Monday will be worse with the 20s all day long. We’ll also see freezing rain, sleet, and snow Monday morning, which return on Tuesday.

Stay warm and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

