Wild weather for the rest of October

Good Friday morning folks. It’s cold and windy starting out, with lows in the 20s and 30s. Don’t let your pets outside for too long and make sure to bring in your sensitive vegetation if you haven’t already done so. The wind will continue about as strong, around 20 to 30 mph, for much of the morning before weakening in the afternoon. The clouds clear out later in the day as we heat up to highs in the 40s and 50s. You’ll want a coat early on and maybe a jacket in the afternoon.



Saturday, more locations will get down to or below freezing but the wind won’t be so strong. The wind gets brisk during the day time as we bounce back to the 60s and 70s.



Sunday morning looks to be warmer than Sunday afternoon as an even stronger front blows in, with day time temperatures dropping to the 40s but Monday will be worse with the 20s all day long. We’ll also see freezing rain, sleet, and snow Monday morning, which return on Tuesday.



Stay warm and have a great weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin