Wet start to Sunday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Scattered Clouds

Amarillo

78°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 79°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

77°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Hereford

81°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

77°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

79°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

81°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Saturday evening, we’ve had a pleasant day with highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s, we do have a chance for scattered thunderstorms for our northern counties this evening. Sunday we have a cold front moving through, keeping our temperatures in the low 80’s and some scattered showers/thunderstorms in Amarillo tapering off before 10am. Monday will be warm with highs in the upper 80’s with calm winds and partly cloudy. Tuesday we have a chance for scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with highs in the low 90’s throughout the day and breezy from time to time. Wednesday we’ll have a chance for some severe weather with temperatures in the mid to upper 80’s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs returning to the upper 80’s and breezy. Friday/Saturday will be very similar with temps in the low 90’s and breezy throughout the day. Have a great week!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss