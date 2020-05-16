Good Saturday evening, we’ve had a pleasant day with highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s, we do have a chance for scattered thunderstorms for our northern counties this evening. Sunday we have a cold front moving through, keeping our temperatures in the low 80’s and some scattered showers/thunderstorms in Amarillo tapering off before 10am. Monday will be warm with highs in the upper 80’s with calm winds and partly cloudy. Tuesday we have a chance for scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with highs in the low 90’s throughout the day and breezy from time to time. Wednesday we’ll have a chance for some severe weather with temperatures in the mid to upper 80’s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs returning to the upper 80’s and breezy. Friday/Saturday will be very similar with temps in the low 90’s and breezy throughout the day. Have a great week!
Wet start to Sunday
