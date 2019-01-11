Wet and Cloudy Start to the Weekend...

AMARILLO, TX - Good Morning and Happy Friday!

We're going to see a cloudy and rainy start to the weekend. Throughout the afternoon today we'll see lingering clouds and scattered showers throughout the region. Late this afternoon a cold front will sweep across the are leading to a windy and chilly Saturday afternoon. Overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning we could see some scattered snow showers in our northern counties.

Clouds and cooler temps stick around until the start of next week. Tuesday temperatures start to rebound before a second cold font moves through the region helping to keep temperatures right around normal for this time of year.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

AG FORECAST

Temperature:

Normal High: 50

Normal Low: 23

Record High: 73 / 2000

Record Low: -8/ 1962

Soil Temperatures:

2": 42

6": 41

Precipitation:

Rain:

24 Hours: 0.01"

Month to Date: 0.02" / -0.18"

Year to Date: 0.02" / -0.18"

Snow:

24 Hours: 0.0"

Month to Date: Trace / -1.1"

Season to Date: 6.7" / -0.8"

AM Humidity: 83%

PM Humidity: 54%

Drying Potential: Moderate

Pan Evaporation: 0.11"