Weekend Weather Outlook

Tonight into tomorrow afternoon we’ll be dealing with light rain and snow. Accumulation amounts for our western/southwestern counties may be a dusting to an inch but for the remainder of the panhandle we will not see much in the way for accumulation totals. A dusting for Amarillo would be the most we may see. This event continues throughout the day as it continues moving east in our evening hours.

Sunday will be a cool and windy day as clouds clear out in the overnight hours. Monday will be mostly sunny warming up into the 50’s until our next front on Wednesday dropping us into the 40’s as we continue throughout the remainder of the week. Stay warm!