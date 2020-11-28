Weekend Weather Outlook

Weather

Overcast

Amarillo

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Scattered Clouds

Dumas

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Overcast

Hereford

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Overcast

Dalhart

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain this evening. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Broken Clouds

Pampa

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Tonight into tomorrow afternoon we’ll be dealing with light rain and snow. Accumulation amounts for our western/southwestern counties may be a dusting to an inch but for the remainder of the panhandle we will not see much in the way for accumulation totals. A dusting for Amarillo would be the most we may see. This event continues throughout the day as it continues moving east in our evening hours.

Sunday will be a cool and windy day as clouds clear out in the overnight hours. Monday will be mostly sunny warming up into the 50’s until our next front on Wednesday dropping us into the 40’s as we continue throughout the remainder of the week. Stay warm!

