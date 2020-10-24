Saturday morning we’ll have freezing temps around the high plains but we’ll warm up into the upper 60’s and 70’s with warmer southwest winds throughout the day but breezy conditions, we’ll be dealing with 50/50 clouds throughout most of the day. Sunday we’ll have a cold front move through early which will have our daytime highs reached early in the morning with temps falling throughout the day with brisk northern winds returning. We may have our wintery mix get started early late Sunday evening/overnight into Monday. Monday we’ll have on/off wintry mix throughout the day while becoming more consistent in our evening hours. Tuesday we’ll also be dealing with a wintry mix mostly in the morning with highs in the 20’s and 30’s. Wednesday there’s a slight chance for showers while highs reach into the 40’s followed by a mostly cloudy Thursday and partly cloudy Friday. Have a great weekend!
Weekend Weather Outlook
Amarillo31°F Clear Feels like 20°
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Dumas28°F Clear Feels like 19°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Hereford32°F Clear Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 5 mph SW
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Overcast. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Dalhart30°F Clear Feels like 20°
- Wind
- 14 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 18 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Perryton26°F Clear Feels like 16°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 19 mph ESE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Pampa29°F Feels like 19°
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
- Wind
- 21 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter