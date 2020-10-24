Weekend Weather Outlook

Good Friday evening everyone, we've had a chilly day with highs struggling to get into the 40's with clouds also contributing throughout the day. Brisk northern winds have also made it even cooler. Saturday morning we'll have freezing temps around the high plains but we'll warm up into the upper 60's and 70's with warmer southwest winds throughout the day but breezy conditions, we'll be dealing with 50/50 clouds throughout most of the day. Sunday we'll have a cold front move through early which will have our daytime highs reached early in the morning with temps falling throughout the day with brisk northern winds returning. We may have our wintery mix get started early late Sunday evening/overnight into Monday. Monday we'll have on/off wintry mix throughout the day while becoming more consistent in our evening hours. Tuesday we'll also be dealing with a wintry mix mostly in the morning with highs in the 20's and 30's. Wednesday there's a slight chance for showers while highs reach into the 40's followed by a mostly cloudy Thursday and partly cloudy Friday. Have a great weekend!