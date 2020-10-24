Weekend Weather Outlook

Clear

Amarillo

31°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity 76%
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tonight
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dumas

28°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity 80%
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tonight
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
40°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Hereford

32°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity 76%
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tonight
Overcast. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
51°F Overcast. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

30°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity 75%
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tonight
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Perryton

26°F Clear Feels like 16°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity 88%
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tonight
Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph.
34°F Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Pampa

29°F Feels like 19°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity 83%
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tonight
Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
21 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Saturday morning we’ll have freezing temps around the high plains but we’ll warm up into the upper 60’s and 70’s with warmer southwest winds throughout the day but breezy conditions, we’ll be dealing with 50/50 clouds throughout most of the day. Sunday we’ll have a cold front move through early which will have our daytime highs reached early in the morning with temps falling throughout the day with brisk northern winds returning. We may have our wintery mix get started early late Sunday evening/overnight into Monday. Monday we’ll have on/off wintry mix throughout the day while becoming more consistent in our evening hours. Tuesday we’ll also be dealing with a wintry mix mostly in the morning with highs in the 20’s and 30’s. Wednesday there’s a slight chance for showers while highs reach into the 40’s followed by a mostly cloudy Thursday and partly cloudy Friday. Have a great weekend!

