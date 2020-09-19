Saturday morning we’ll start off cool in the 50’s with temps slowly rising into the 80’s with breezy conditions becoming apparent later in the day. Hazy conditions may still be lingering throughout the day. Sunday will be similar to Saturday with highs in the same range but winds will be backing off. Monday will also be similar to Saturday/Sunday. Tuesday, the first day of fall, we’ll be slightly warmer with partly cloudy conditions and the same goes for Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be on the dry side as well with highs in the 80’s. Have a great weekend!
Weekend weather outlook
