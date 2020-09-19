Weekend weather outlook

Weather

Clear

Amarillo

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
56°F Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Saturday morning we’ll start off cool in the 50’s with temps slowly rising into the 80’s with breezy conditions becoming apparent later in the day. Hazy conditions may still be lingering throughout the day. Sunday will be similar to Saturday with highs in the same range but winds will be backing off. Monday will also be similar to Saturday/Sunday. Tuesday, the first day of fall, we’ll be slightly warmer with partly cloudy conditions and the same goes for Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be on the dry side as well with highs in the 80’s. Have a great weekend!

