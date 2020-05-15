Weather Blog: Strong to severe thunderstorms expected this afternoon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Temperatures top out in the 70s and 80s, with a few 90s south of the front, and for our southeastern counties, look for afternoon thunderstorms. Strong down burst winds and very large hail, up to the size of baseballs, will accompany those storms that develop after 3 p.m. and continue into the evening.

The tornado threat is extremely low. A few more afternoon storms are possible for our northwestern counties but severe weather is not so likely.

A live blog with watches and warnings, photos, and video will appear later this afternoon.

Check out the interactive radar below:

