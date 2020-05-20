Weather Blog: Tracking more storms, some severe

Mostly cloudy skies. Windy this evening. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.

59°F Mostly cloudy skies. Windy this evening. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.

60°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. SSE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph.

54°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. SSE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph.

Some clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.

57°F Some clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.

A few clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.

56°F A few clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.

Windy with scattered thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

57°F Windy with scattered thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today looks to be a slightly cooler day with humid southeasterly winds of five to 20 mph, and temperatures trading off between the 70s and low 80s.

Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible, mainly across our western and central counties. If a storm is near your location, be aware of sudden strong downburst winds, lightning, heavy rainfall, and pocket of large hail.

Tomorrow may offer a slightly better chance for isolated severe thunderstorms across our central and eastern counties. Pockets of hail, sudden strong winds, and heavy downpours would be the main concerns. Temperatures tomorrow look to warm back into a range of upper 70s to mid-80s.

A live blog with watches and warnings, photos, and video is below:

3:33 PM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Southeastern Oldham County In The Panhandle Of Texas Eastern Deaf Smith County In The Panhandle Of Texas Until 4:15 P.M.

3:52 P.M:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the following areas:

4:06 P.M: