Weather Blog: Tracking more storms, some severe

Weather Blog

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
20 mph SE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
57°F Windy with scattered thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
22 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

82°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
15 mph ESE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
56°F A few clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

90°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
18 mph SSE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
57°F Some clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

86°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
21 mph SE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. SSE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. SSE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
24 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

76°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
21 mph SE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Pampa

79°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
18 mph SSE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Windy this evening. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
59°F Mostly cloudy skies. Windy this evening. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today looks to be a slightly cooler day with humid southeasterly winds of five to 20 mph, and temperatures trading off between the 70s and low 80s.  

Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible, mainly across our western and central counties.  If a storm is near your location, be aware of sudden strong downburst winds, lightning, heavy rainfall, and pocket of large hail.

Tomorrow may offer a slightly better chance for isolated severe thunderstorms across our central and eastern counties.  Pockets of hail, sudden strong winds, and heavy downpours would be the main concerns.  Temperatures tomorrow look to warm back into a range of upper 70s to mid-80s. 

A live blog with watches and warnings, photos, and video is below:

3:33 PM

  • Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Southeastern Oldham County In The Panhandle Of Texas Eastern Deaf Smith County In The Panhandle Of Texas Until 4:15 P.M.

3:52 P.M:

  • Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the following areas:

4:06 P.M:

  • Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Southeastern Castro County In The Panhandle Of Texas Northwestern Hale County In Northwestern Texas Southwestern Swisher County In The Panhandle Of Texas Northeastern Lamb County In Northwestern Texas Until 5:00 P.M.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss