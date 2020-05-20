Weather Blog: Tracking more storms, some severe

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today looks to be a slightly cooler day with humid southeasterly winds of five to 20 mph, and temperatures trading off between the 70s and low 80s.
Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible, mainly across our western and central counties. If a storm is near your location, be aware of sudden strong downburst winds, lightning, heavy rainfall, and pocket of large hail.
Tomorrow may offer a slightly better chance for isolated severe thunderstorms across our central and eastern counties. Pockets of hail, sudden strong winds, and heavy downpours would be the main concerns. Temperatures tomorrow look to warm back into a range of upper 70s to mid-80s.
A live blog with watches and warnings, photos, and video is below:
3:33 PM
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Southeastern Oldham County In The Panhandle Of Texas Eastern Deaf Smith County In The Panhandle Of Texas Until 4:15 P.M.
3:52 P.M:
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the following areas:
4:06 P.M:
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Southeastern Castro County In The Panhandle Of Texas Northwestern Hale County In Northwestern Texas Southwestern Swisher County In The Panhandle Of Texas Northeastern Lamb County In Northwestern Texas Until 5:00 P.M.