Memorial Day Weekend Weather Outlook

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – We are waking up to a partly cloudy sky with lows close to 60.  As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with breezy southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph.  Temperatures should respond, heating into a range of upper 80s to mid-90s during the afternoon.  Also, a thunderstorm or two could develop across our far southeast counties this evening.  If the storms fire, they could pulse strong to severe with pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy rain

Tomorrow may see a better chance of scattered thunderstorms, as a weak cold front drifts in from the north.  Any storms the develop could be severe with hail, high winds, and heavy rain.  Temperatures look to range from the upper 70’s north to the low 90’s south.  Amarillo should see a breezy high in the 80s.

A live blog with watches, warnings, photos, and video will appear below:

