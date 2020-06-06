(FOX NEWS) — A European climate agency says last month was the hottest May on record.
Globally, May 2020 brought warmer temperatures than the average may between 1981 and 2010 according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service.
In April, NOAA said 20-20 was on track to be the warmest year on record.
