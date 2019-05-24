WATCH LIVE: Severe Weather Updates | May 24, 2019 LIVE

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Additional convection could be ramping up from Amarillo to the east, later today.

The strongest storms will produce, heavy rain, pockets of hail, and high winds. The tornado threat is low, but not absent.

Multiple chances of showers and storms look to continue for the Memorial Day weekend, ending by Monday morning.

Any thunderstorm that does develop on Saturday or Sunday, could pulse strong to severe with hail, high winds, and heavy downpours. Flooding may become an issue for locations where storms train, or repeatedly move over the same area.

As the thunderstorms move east into Oklahoma on Monday, a clearing sky will be seen with very windy conditions commencing across the panhandles.

