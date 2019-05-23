WATCH LIVE: Severe Weather Updates - May 23, 2019 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. LIVE

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Showers and thunderstorms return as a frontal boundary and dryline hang out in the area.

These storms will be capable of hail, getting up to around quarter size at times, and flooding may be an issue.

We'll see storms off-and-on throughout the day, but the afternoon rounds, after 2 pm, look to be stronger, with large hail and strong downburst winds likely, while a few tornadoes will be possible, mainly for our eastern Texas Panhandle counties.

Having trouble seeing the livestream? Some mobile users may need to click here.

We'll heat up to highs in the 70s and 80s, with the warmer air from I-40 to the south.

A few storms look to continue tonight and into tomorrow morning with the severe weather threat diminishing after midnight.

Look for the next round Friday afternoon, after 3 pm, with large hail being the biggest threat. Tomorrow's highs will be about the same.

Afternoon storms will be possible again Saturday and Sunday, but on a more isolated basis before all the rain finally goes away around Memorial Day at noon.