Severe Weather Updates: June 18, 2019

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — These storms look to be isolated in nature but could pulse strong to severe with hail, high winds, and heavy rain.

This convective activity should wind down late tonight before yet another round of spotty storms arrives by tomorrow evening.

Thursday through most of the weekend looks to be quiet, but very warm as we transition into the summer season.

