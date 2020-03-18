WATCH LIVE: Severe Weather Updates for March 18

Good Wednesday afternoon,

As the day unfolds, southwesterly winds will increase upwards of 15 to 30 mph, with temperatures rebounding into the upper 60’s and low 70’s this afternoon. At the same time, a dryline looks to sharpen across our east-central counties, and points south. Thunderstorms could erupt along and ahead of this boundary by this evening – exiting the Panhandles after midnight. Some of the storms that develop will become severe with pockets of large hail, damaging straight-line winds, and sudden heavy downpours. The tornado threat is low, but not completely absent! Please stay alert if thunderstorms are close to your location, and be ready to seek substantial shelter.