Breaking News
City of Amarillo confirms first two cases of COVID-19

WATCH LIVE: Severe Weather Updates for March 18

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
Broken Clouds

Amarillo

68°F Broken Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
48°F Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
19 mph SSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Dumas

60°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
46°F Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph SSW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Hereford

62°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
15 mph W
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
47°F Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
45°F Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
19 mph SSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
49°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
51°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch live for severe weather updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss