AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch live for severe weather updates.
WATCH LIVE: Severe Weather Updates for March 18
Amarillo68°F Broken Clouds Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 19 mph SSW
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dumas60°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 19 mph SSW
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Hereford62°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 15 mph W
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 17 mph SSW
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dalhart66°F Clear Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 15 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 42%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 19 mph SSW
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Perryton66°F Clear Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 49%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Pampa70°F Clear Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent