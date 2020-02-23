AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch above for live severe weather updates.
WATCH LIVE: Severe Weather Updates for February 23, 2020
Amarillo60°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 21 mph W
- Humidity
- 31%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 26 mph NW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Dumas47°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 22 mph NW
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
33°F Windy with a few showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
- Wind
- 27 mph NW
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Hereford60°F Clear Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 24 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 31%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F Partly cloudy and windy. Low 34F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
- Wind
- 27 mph NW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Dalhart47°F Overcast Feels like 41°
- Wind
- 14 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 71%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F Windy. Evening light rain will give way to clearing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 26 mph NNW
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Perryton55°F Broken Clouds Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 18 mph NW
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Windy...showers and thundershowers early, then mostly cloudy with light rain possible after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 25 mph NW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Pampa53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Windy...scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low 36F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 27 mph NW
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New