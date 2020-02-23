WATCH LIVE: Severe Weather Updates for February 23, 2020

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
Scattered Clouds

Amarillo

60°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
21 mph W
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
26 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

Dumas

47°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 39°
Wind
22 mph NW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with a few showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
33°F Windy with a few showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Wind
27 mph NW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Hereford

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
24 mph WNW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy. Low 34F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
34°F Partly cloudy and windy. Low 34F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Wind
27 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Dalhart

47°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy. Evening light rain will give way to clearing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
31°F Windy. Evening light rain will give way to clearing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
26 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

Perryton

55°F Broken Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
18 mph NW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy...showers and thundershowers early, then mostly cloudy with light rain possible after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
35°F Windy...showers and thundershowers early, then mostly cloudy with light rain possible after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
25 mph NW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Pampa

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy...scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low 36F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
36°F Windy...scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low 36F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
27 mph NW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch above for live severe weather updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss