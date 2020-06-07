Warmer weather continues

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

94°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
30 mph S
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
66°F Windy with mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
27 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

93°F Clear Feels like 93°
Wind
23 mph SE
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Wind
28 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

97°F Clear Feels like 97°
Wind
24 mph S
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
66°F Mainly clear. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Dalhart

99°F Few Clouds Feels like 99°
Wind
31 mph S
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear and windy. Low 66F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
66°F Clear and windy. Low 66F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Wind
28 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
31 mph SSE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
68°F Windy with mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
26 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

94°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
25 mph SSE
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear and windy. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
68°F Mostly clear and windy. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
26 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had another hot day with temperatures in the 90’s with breezy southern winds throughout. Monday will be more of the same as some locations reach past 100 degrees with winds out of the south throughout the day as well. Tuesday we’ll get a break as a cold front moves through as well as a weak trough giving way for temperatures to be in the low 80’s. Wednesday we will return to temps in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Thursday we have a slight chance for storms in the evening and breezy with temps in the low 90’s as we return to ridging. Friday will be partly cloudy with calm winds and temps still in the low 90’s. Then we’ll enter next weekend with temps in the mid to low 90’s and partly cloudy. Have a great week!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss