Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had another hot day with temperatures in the 90’s with breezy southern winds throughout. Monday will be more of the same as some locations reach past 100 degrees with winds out of the south throughout the day as well. Tuesday we’ll get a break as a cold front moves through as well as a weak trough giving way for temperatures to be in the low 80’s. Wednesday we will return to temps in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Thursday we have a slight chance for storms in the evening and breezy with temps in the low 90’s as we return to ridging. Friday will be partly cloudy with calm winds and temps still in the low 90’s. Then we’ll enter next weekend with temps in the mid to low 90’s and partly cloudy. Have a great week!
Warmer weather continues
Amarillo94°F Clear Feels like 94°
- Wind
- 30 mph S
- Humidity
- 23%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Windy with mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 27 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas93°F Clear Feels like 93°
- Wind
- 23 mph SE
- Humidity
- 25%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
- Wind
- 28 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford97°F Clear Feels like 97°
- Wind
- 24 mph S
- Humidity
- 21%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Mainly clear. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 22 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart99°F Few Clouds Feels like 99°
- Wind
- 31 mph S
- Humidity
- 17%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Clear and windy. Low 66F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
- Wind
- 28 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton92°F Clear Feels like 92°
- Wind
- 31 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 29%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Windy with mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 26 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa94°F Clear Feels like 94°
- Wind
- 25 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 26%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Mostly clear and windy. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 26 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous