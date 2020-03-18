Warmer weather before the next round of storms

Breaking News
Overcast

Amarillo

47°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
48°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

46°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
45°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

45°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
46°F Rain showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Dalhart

44°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 38°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
44°F Windy with showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

48°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

47°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
50°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Wednesday morning. We’re starting out with fog again around the High Plains after last night’s precipitation but this round will move out more quickly today, allowing for sunshine to return. We’ll heat up to highs in the 70s and 80s before seeing thunderstorms move in from New Mexico once more, but this next chance for rain comes in the evening. The risk for severe weather is a bit higher with tonight’s storms, especially for the southeastern Texas Panhandle. Large hail and strong downburst winds will be possible, along with the threat for a few tornadoes. Make sure to have a way to be notified about severe storms, even if you’re not watching tv.

The sky clears out on Thursday and temperatures look to be cooler but windy conditions take over with dry air moving in. Colder weather takes over Friday, with lows below freezing and day time highs only in the 40s and 50s.

We’ll get back to above average weather by Sunday.

Have a great day and stay alert for storms this evening.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

