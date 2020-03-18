Warmer weather before the next round of storms

Good Wednesday morning. We’re starting out with fog again around the High Plains after last night’s precipitation but this round will move out more quickly today, allowing for sunshine to return. We’ll heat up to highs in the 70s and 80s before seeing thunderstorms move in from New Mexico once more, but this next chance for rain comes in the evening. The risk for severe weather is a bit higher with tonight’s storms, especially for the southeastern Texas Panhandle. Large hail and strong downburst winds will be possible, along with the threat for a few tornadoes. Make sure to have a way to be notified about severe storms, even if you’re not watching tv.



The sky clears out on Thursday and temperatures look to be cooler but windy conditions take over with dry air moving in. Colder weather takes over Friday, with lows below freezing and day time highs only in the 40s and 50s.



We’ll get back to above average weather by Sunday.



Have a great day and stay alert for storms this evening.



Meteorologist Chris Martin