Warmer weather ahead for a few days

Weather

Clear

Amarillo

33°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Dumas

32°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Hereford

26°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

34°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F A clear sky. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Perryton

32°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Pampa

32°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Howdy folks and good morning. It’s another cold start to the day but we get warmer weather as the week goes on. We’ll go from coat-worthy conditions to mild temperatures this afternoon as we heat up to the 50s and 60s. The wind won’t be very strong at all.

Tuesday and Wednesday continue the warming trend with highs in the upper 60s and 70s but an upper-level system moves overhead Thursday to bring some spotty rain showers and cool us down a bit. Light snow is possible on Friday as we only warm up to the 40s.

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

