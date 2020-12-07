Howdy folks and good morning. It’s another cold start to the day but we get warmer weather as the week goes on. We’ll go from coat-worthy conditions to mild temperatures this afternoon as we heat up to the 50s and 60s. The wind won’t be very strong at all.
Tuesday and Wednesday continue the warming trend with highs in the upper 60s and 70s but an upper-level system moves overhead Thursday to bring some spotty rain showers and cool us down a bit. Light snow is possible on Friday as we only warm up to the 40s.
Have a wonderful day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Warmer weather ahead for a few days
Amarillo33°F Clear Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 12 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph NW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Dumas32°F Clear Feels like 23°
- Wind
- 12 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph WNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Hereford26°F Clear Feels like 19°
- Wind
- 7 mph W
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph NW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Dalhart34°F Clear Feels like 25°
- Wind
- 12 mph NW
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
27°F A clear sky. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Perryton32°F Clear Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 9 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
28°F A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph WNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Pampa32°F Clear Feels like 23°
- Wind
- 12 mph W
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
30°F Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph WNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
