Good Thursday morning. It’s another nice beginning to a September day and we’re starting out with a clear sky above. This afternoon, we can expect quite a bit more sunshine and only a few clouds as temperatures rise to the 80s and low 90s. We’ll feel winds from the north around 5 to 15 mph.
Friday and Saturday are looking just about as nice, if not a few degrees warmer as our rain chances stay low.
Sunday and Labor Day bring stronger winds as we top out in the mid 90s but then Tuesday’s winds will be much cooler. A more intense front than the last one we had hits that day to bring highs down to the 60s and low 70s with a few showers possible.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Warmer than September ought to be, and dry days ahead
