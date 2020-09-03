Warmer than September ought to be, and dry days ahead

Clear

Amarillo

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
13 mph SW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
60°F A clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 59F. NE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
59°F A clear sky. Low 59F. NE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Wind
16 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
56°F Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 58F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F A clear sky. Low 58F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Thursday morning. It’s another nice beginning to a September day and we’re starting out with a clear sky above. This afternoon, we can expect quite a bit more sunshine and only a few clouds as temperatures rise to the 80s and low 90s. We’ll feel winds from the north around 5 to 15 mph.

Friday and Saturday are looking just about as nice, if not a few degrees warmer as our rain chances stay low.

Sunday and Labor Day bring stronger winds as we top out in the mid 90s but then Tuesday’s winds will be much cooler. A more intense front than the last one we had hits that day to bring highs down to the 60s and low 70s with a few showers possible.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

