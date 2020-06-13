Good Saturday evening, we’ve had a warm day with temps in the 90’s and breezy at times, we’ll have a chance for some storms this evening in NM. Sunday will be similar to Saturday temps with highs in the mid to low 90’s and mostly sunny throughout the day but breezy throughout the day. Monday will be warm topping out in the low 90’s here in the city with breezy southern winds. Tuesday we’ll have a very small chance for precipitation in our NW region but models are showing we’ll have a better chance for precipitation in the city on Wednesday currently but it will be a breezy week throughout the whole week as well. Wednesday will have temps in the mid to low 90’s, Thursday will be slightly warmer in the upper 90’s. Friday and Saturday will be mostly clear and sunny with temps in the mid to upper 90’s. Have a great weekend!
Warmer than average weekend
Amarillo91°F Clear Feels like 91°
- Wind
- 24 mph S
- Humidity
- 12%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Clear. Windy this evening. Low 64F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 29 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Dumas91°F Clear Feels like 91°
- Wind
- 24 mph S
- Humidity
- 11%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Partly cloudy. Windy. Low near 65F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 23 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Hereford93°F Clear Feels like 93°
- Wind
- 23 mph S
- Humidity
- 11%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 66F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 25 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Dalhart93°F Clear Feels like 93°
- Wind
- 20 mph S
- Humidity
- 11%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 64F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 27 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Perryton94°F Clear Feels like 94°
- Wind
- 23 mph S
- Humidity
- 11%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Mainly clear. Low 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 21 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Pampa94°F Clear Feels like 94°
- Wind
- 21 mph S
- Humidity
- 11%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Windy with mainly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 21 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter