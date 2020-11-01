Warmer than average temps for your work week

Good Sunday afternoon, we’ve had temps in the 60’s all due to the cold front that moved through the area yesterday and we’ve been dealt with moderate southern winds throughout the day but a pleasant fall day overall.

We’ll have a warmer than average week up ahead as temps hover in the 70’s for the most part with breezy conditions on certain days like tomorrow but we’ll be dealt with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. We’ll see a weak upper level shortwave trough make it’s way through mid-week before we return to a ridging pattern once again.

Best chance for more precip may be on the back end of this 7 day forecast. Enjoy the warm November weather and have a good week!