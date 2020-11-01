Warmer than average temps for your work week

Clear

Amarillo

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
39°F Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
14 mph SW
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Sunday afternoon, we’ve had temps in the 60’s all due to the cold front that moved through the area yesterday and we’ve been dealt with moderate southern winds throughout the day but a pleasant fall day overall.

We’ll have a warmer than average week up ahead as temps hover in the 70’s for the most part with breezy conditions on certain days like tomorrow but we’ll be dealt with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. We’ll see a weak upper level shortwave trough make it’s way through mid-week before we return to a ridging pattern once again.

Best chance for more precip may be on the back end of this 7 day forecast. Enjoy the warm November weather and have a good week!

