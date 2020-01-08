Warmer, but windy weather

Good Wednesday morning folks. We’re continuing on a warming trend this week, but today brings back strong winds from the southwest by midday. The wind cranks up to the 20 to 30 mph range with gusts approaching 40 at times. As dry as we have been the last several days, the wildfire danger has increased, so avoid outdoor burning and stay alert for grass fire updates. We’ll heat up to highs in the 60s again after 3 pm.

Tomorrow, the wind backs off once more, allowing for nice weather with similar daytime highs.

We get another chance at precipitation by Friday afternoon with a mixture of rain and snow coming in from the west, where snow looks more likely for our northern counties. We’ll only heat up to highs in the 30s and 40s with blustery north winds coming in.

By Saturday morning, the sky clears out and we’ll heat up to average in the afternoon.

Have a great day and stay out of the wind if you can.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

