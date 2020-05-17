Warm Week Ahead

Few Clouds

Amarillo

84°F Few Clouds Feels like 84°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F Some passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

83°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Hereford

88°F Broken Clouds Feels like 88°
Wind
18 mph SW
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
57°F Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Generally clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

80°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Mainly clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Pampa

80°F Broken Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had a pleasant one with highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s, with increasing clouds from time to time accompanied with calm winds. There may be some passing showers and a thunderstorm or two tonight near our northwestern counties stretching to our western counties. Monday will be much warmer topping out in the 90’s and sunny with calm winds out of the Southeast. Tuesday we have a chance for some widespread general thunderstorms in our evening hours with highs in the upper 80’s and breezy. Thursday we will return to the low 90’s going into Friday as well with mostly sunny conditions and breezy from time to time. Saturday we’ll have a chance for evening thunderstorms with breezy conditions. Sunday we will return to more seasonal conditions in the low 80’s. Have a great week!

