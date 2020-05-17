Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had a pleasant one with highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s, with increasing clouds from time to time accompanied with calm winds. There may be some passing showers and a thunderstorm or two tonight near our northwestern counties stretching to our western counties. Monday will be much warmer topping out in the 90’s and sunny with calm winds out of the Southeast. Tuesday we have a chance for some widespread general thunderstorms in our evening hours with highs in the upper 80’s and breezy. Thursday we will return to the low 90’s going into Friday as well with mostly sunny conditions and breezy from time to time. Saturday we’ll have a chance for evening thunderstorms with breezy conditions. Sunday we will return to more seasonal conditions in the low 80’s. Have a great week!
Warm Week Ahead
