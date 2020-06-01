Good Sunday evening, we’ve had a warm day with highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s, we’ve have a chance for some scattered showers/thunderstorms in our evening hours for NE New Mexico. We’ll be ridging and high pressure dominate over the next few days so Monday will be warm in the upper 80’s and partly cloudy throughout the day. Tuesday will be warmer in the low 90’s and partly cloudy. Wednesday we’ll have a chance for a stray thunderstorm in the evening with highs in the low 90’s again. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90’s. Friday there will be a chance for scattered storms in the evening, breezy conditions and highs in the mid 90’s. For Saturday temps will be in the mid to upper 90’s with breezy conditions for Saturday. Have a great week!
Warm week ahead
Amarillo71°F Clear Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 41%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas73°F Clear Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 15 mph SE
- Humidity
- 37%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Some clouds. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford70°F Clear Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 35%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart78°F Clear Feels like 78°
- Wind
- 22 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 29%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 22 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton71°F Clear Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 42%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa72°F Clear Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 14 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 40%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Some clouds. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 17 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous