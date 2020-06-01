Warm week ahead

Weather

Clear

Amarillo

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
59°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
15 mph SE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
59°F Some clouds. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
22 mph SSE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
59°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
59°F Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
60°F Some clouds. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Sunday evening, we’ve had a warm day with highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s, we’ve have a chance for some scattered showers/thunderstorms in our evening hours for NE New Mexico. We’ll be ridging and high pressure dominate over the next few days so Monday will be warm in the upper 80’s and partly cloudy throughout the day. Tuesday will be warmer in the low 90’s and partly cloudy. Wednesday we’ll have a chance for a stray thunderstorm in the evening with highs in the low 90’s again. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90’s. Friday there will be a chance for scattered storms in the evening, breezy conditions and highs in the mid 90’s. For Saturday temps will be in the mid to upper 90’s with breezy conditions for Saturday. Have a great week!

