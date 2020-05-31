Warm Week Ahead

Few Clouds

Amarillo

61°F Few Clouds Feels like 61°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
59°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunday we will be tracking storms in NE New Mexico once again, with highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s as well as breezy from time to time but mostly sunny here in the city. Monday will be more of the same with highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s and partly cloudy with a chance for showers towards our SE counties. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 90’s with calm winds. Wednesday there may be a few stray storms with highs once again in the low 90’s and breezy. Thursday there may be a chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two in the evening with breezy conditions throughout the day. Friday we’ll have a chance for scattered storms with highs in the low to mid 90’s, carrying that into Saturday with calm conditions and highs in the upper 90’s. Have a great weekend!

