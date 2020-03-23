Warm weather continues this week

Good Monday morning folks. It’s a cool start to what will be a warm day for many locations in the Panhandle, as a cold front that has moved in will be heading up to the northeast. Those behind the front this morning are dealing with low visibility due to fog so drive slower if you have to drive through any of it, and watch out for other vehicles.



That front looks to stall out from the Oklahoma Panhandle down to the southeastern Texas Panhandle, and those northeast of it only warm up to the 60s under cloud cover. Those to the southwest will see the 70s and more sunshine, with breezy winds picking up.



Overnight, a few thunderstorms may pop up for our northern counties, but they won’t last very long before moving out. Tuesday, sunshine returns for all of us as temperatures reach the 70s.



Wednesday and Thursday will feel more like late April and May as we heat up to the 80s with more intense winds and wildfire danger.



Have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin