Warm weather continues this week

Overcast

Amarillo

46°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 46F. SSE winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph.
46°F Mostly clear. Low 46F. SSE winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Dumas

44°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Hereford

46°F Broken Clouds Feels like 42°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Dalhart

44°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

46°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 44F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy. Low 44F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Pampa

49°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 47F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
47°F Mostly clear. Low 47F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Monday morning folks. It’s a cool start to what will be a warm day for many locations in the Panhandle, as a cold front that has moved in will be heading up to the northeast. Those behind the front this morning are dealing with low visibility due to fog so drive slower if you have to drive through any of it, and watch out for other vehicles.

That front looks to stall out from the Oklahoma Panhandle down to the southeastern Texas Panhandle, and those northeast of it only warm up to the 60s under cloud cover. Those to the southwest will see the 70s and more sunshine, with breezy winds picking up.

Overnight, a few thunderstorms may pop up for our northern counties, but they won’t last very long before moving out. Tuesday, sunshine returns for all of us as temperatures reach the 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will feel more like late April and May as we heat up to the 80s with more intense winds and wildfire danger.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

