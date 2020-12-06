Warm up to kick off the work week

Good Sunday evening, we’ve had yet another pleasant day with highs in the upper 50’s with sunny conditions. We’ll continue these warmer than average conditions for the next several days. Monday even warmer into the low 60’s with mostly sunny conditions throughout.

Tuesday we’ll climb into the upper 60’s, possibly even low 70’s for some folks before topping out in the low 70’s in Amarillo the very next day before a significant cool down to closer to average temps on Thursday along with rain showers possible towards the later half of the day. Friday we’ll have a much cooler afternoon in the 40’s with possibly a chance for light snow to the north. Going into next weekend we’ll be topping out in the 40’s for both days. Enjoy the warmer weather!