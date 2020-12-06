Warm up to kick off the work week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Mainly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Mostly clear. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Sunday evening, we’ve had yet another pleasant day with highs in the upper 50’s with sunny conditions. We’ll continue these warmer than average conditions for the next several days. Monday even warmer into the low 60’s with mostly sunny conditions throughout.

Tuesday we’ll climb into the upper 60’s, possibly even low 70’s for some folks before topping out in the low 70’s in Amarillo the very next day before a significant cool down to closer to average temps on Thursday along with rain showers possible towards the later half of the day. Friday we’ll have a much cooler afternoon in the 40’s with possibly a chance for light snow to the north. Going into next weekend we’ll be topping out in the 40’s for both days. Enjoy the warmer weather!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss