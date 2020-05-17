Warm start to our week

Overcast

Amarillo

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
57°F Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Hereford

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
57°F Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

Dalhart

58°F Few Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Pampa

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
57°F Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Saturday evening, we’ve had a pleasant day with highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s, we do have a chance for scattered thunderstorms for our northern counties this evening. Sunday we have a cold front moving through, keeping our temperatures in the low 80’s and some scattered showers/thunderstorms in Amarillo tapering off before 10am. Monday will be warm with highs in the upper 80’s with calm winds and partly cloudy. Tuesday we have a chance for scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with highs in the low 90’s throughout the day and breezy from time to time. Wednesday we’ll have a chance for some severe weather with temperatures in the mid to upper 80’s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs returning to the upper 80’s and breezy. Friday/Saturday will be very similar with temps in the low 90’s and breezy throughout the day. Have a great week!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

