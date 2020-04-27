Warm start to May ahead

Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had a breezy one with wind gusts up to 30-40 mph at times and temperatures in the upper 70’s and low 80’s as we have been mostly dominated by high pressure throughout our Sunday. For Monday we will be a bit warmer into the mid to upper 80’s, with calm winds varying from time to time and increasing cloud cover throughout the day. Tuesday we have a cold front moving in dropping our temperatures into the lower 80’s, with calm winds. For Wednesday we will be in the upper 70’s and low 80’s with calm winds out of the north as well as mostly sunny. Thursday throughout the weekend we’ll be ridging making our temperatures much warmer than average, we’ll be in the 90’s for Thursday and upper 90’s on Friday. Saturday a weak front moves through cooling us back to the lower 90’s and going into Sunday in the mid to upper 80’s. Have a great week!