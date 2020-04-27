Warm start to May ahead

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
55°F Mostly clear. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low near 50F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
50°F Some passing clouds. Low near 50F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
52°F Some passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 49F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F A few passing clouds. Low 49F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
51°F Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
21 mph SSE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with mostly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
56°F Windy with mostly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had a breezy one with wind gusts up to 30-40 mph at times and temperatures in the upper 70’s and low 80’s as we have been mostly dominated by high pressure throughout our Sunday. For Monday we will be a bit warmer into the mid to upper 80’s, with calm winds varying from time to time and increasing cloud cover throughout the day. Tuesday we have a cold front moving in dropping our temperatures into the lower 80’s, with calm winds. For Wednesday we will be in the upper 70’s and low 80’s with calm winds out of the north as well as mostly sunny. Thursday throughout the weekend we’ll be ridging making our temperatures much warmer than average, we’ll be in the 90’s for Thursday and upper 90’s on Friday. Saturday a weak front moves through cooling us back to the lower 90’s and going into Sunday in the mid to upper 80’s. Have a great week!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss