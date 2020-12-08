Good morning folks. The warming trend continues today, with a cold but calm start and a very nice afternoon. Temperatures get up in the upper 60s and low 70s during the day under sunshine with pretty mild winds from the west.
Wednesday keeps this going with a few more 70s around the panhandles.
Thursday brings temperatures back down to the 50s and 60s as a few rain showers move this way but then we could see more of a rain/snow mix on Friday with highs in the 30s and 40s.
This weekend keeps the cold around as the sky starts to clear up.
Enjoy your Tuesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Warm days ahead of potential rain and snow
Amarillo39°F Clear Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 9 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 43%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dumas34°F Clear Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 7 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 50%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
30°F A clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Hereford37°F Clear Feels like 37°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
30°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dalhart31°F Clear Feels like 23°
- Wind
- 9 mph NW
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Perryton33°F Clear Feels like 25°
- Wind
- 9 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Pampa36°F Clear Feels like 29°
- Wind
- 8 mph W
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
