Warm days ahead of potential rain and snow

Clear

Amarillo

39°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

34°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F A clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

37°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

31°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

33°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

36°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good morning folks. The warming trend continues today, with a cold but calm start and a very nice afternoon. Temperatures get up in the upper 60s and low 70s during the day under sunshine with pretty mild winds from the west.

Wednesday keeps this going with a few more 70s around the panhandles.

Thursday brings temperatures back down to the 50s and 60s as a few rain showers move this way but then we could see more of a rain/snow mix on Friday with highs in the 30s and 40s.

This weekend keeps the cold around as the sky starts to clear up.

Enjoy your Tuesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

